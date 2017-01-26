Whitewater murder documents filed

Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Whitewater man accused of shooting his brother-in-law to death said he found child pornography on the computer belonging to the brother-in-law, a man he claims sexually and physically assaulted him as a child, according to court documents. Scott McCarthy, defense attorney for Alan M. Johnson, 31, filed court documents that indicate his client entered the home of Ken Myszkewicz, 43, on Oct. 25 to search for child pornography he believed to be on Myszkewicz's computer.

