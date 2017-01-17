UW-Whitewater mourns two students

UW-Whitewater mourns two students

Abigail Conner, 20, died Jan. 12 as a result of a traumatic brain injury, according to the announcement. Ryan T. Gellings, 21, died Jan. 13 from a traffic accident.

