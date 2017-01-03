UW-W takes step toward new dorm

A special "scoping meeting" took place Wednesday as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater takes the first step toward building a new $34 million, 400-bed residence hall. The session was part of a Type I Environmental lmpact Statement process on behalf of the UW System.

