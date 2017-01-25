UW-W group offers tax help to taxpayers
Whitewater group is offering free tax help and electronic filing of 2016 federal and Wisconsin tax returns for low- and moderate-income taxpayers. The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be staffed by IRS-certified student preparers and supervised by UW-W Department of Accounting faculty, according to a news release.
