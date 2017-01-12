Stephen W. Carpenter, Janesville, WI
Stephen W. Carpenter, age 69, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center due to heart complications, with his family by his side. Steve was born in Janesville on September 11, 1947, the son of William and Audrey Carpenter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
|Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum
|Aug '16
|Guest
|1
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC