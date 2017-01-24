Some question benefit of Walker's proposed tuition cut
Two weeks after Gov. Scott Walker pledged to cut in-state tuition for all University of Wisconsin System undergraduates, some lawmakers, experts and university leaders wonder if a more targeted approach might be more beneficial. Walker hasn't yet released details of his plan - which seems to be the first tuition cut in the system's history - but is expected to do so next month when he releases his full state budget proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Field of Dreams (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC