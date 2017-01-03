Nass to chair three committees

Nass to chair three committees

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, has been appointed to serve as chair for three senate committees for the 2017-18 legislative session, according to a news release. Appointed by Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Nass will chair the Committee on Administrative Rules and the Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
TDS Outage again.... Oct '16 limk 1
Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum Aug '16 Guest 1
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Jul '16 scotchegg 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,447 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,853

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC