Nass to chair three committees
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, has been appointed to serve as chair for three senate committees for the 2017-18 legislative session, according to a news release. Appointed by Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Nass will chair the Committee on Administrative Rules and the Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
|Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum
|Aug '16
|Guest
|1
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|scotchegg
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC