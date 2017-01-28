Milwaukee protesters denounce Trump immigration crackdown
Soroush Aslani, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, said he has canceled a trip next month to visit family in Canada, because he's afraid he won't be able to re-enter the U.S. On Friday, Trump issued an executive order that suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days. The order also halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry into the U.S. for three months from several predominantly Muslim countries.
