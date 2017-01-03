Homicide charges filed in deadly Hebr...

Homicide charges filed in deadly Hebron bus crash

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel of the bus he was driving has been charged in the July 2016 rollover that claimed the life of a 38-year-old Whitewater woA man. Clint W. Stork was driving the Lavigne bus to Opportunities Inc. in Fort Atkinson at 7:18 a.m. on Friday, July 8, when the vehicle overturned and crashed into a utility pole on State Highway 106, approximately two-tenths of a mile west of Johnson Road in the Town of Hebron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
TDS Outage again.... Oct '16 limk 1
Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum Aug '16 Guest 1
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,608 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,234

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC