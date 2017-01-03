Homicide charges filed in deadly Hebron bus crash

A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man who reportedly fell asleep at the wheel of the bus he was driving has been charged in the July 2016 rollover that claimed the life of a 38-year-old Whitewater woA man. Clint W. Stork was driving the Lavigne bus to Opportunities Inc. in Fort Atkinson at 7:18 a.m. on Friday, July 8, when the vehicle overturned and crashed into a utility pole on State Highway 106, approximately two-tenths of a mile west of Johnson Road in the Town of Hebron.

