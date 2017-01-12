Evidence admissible at sex trial
Alleged sexual acts and statements made by a 28-year-old Whitewater man charged with molesting a 10-year-old girl will be admissible at his February trial. Zachary T. Blaedow has pleadA ed not guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual assault/A sexual contact with a child under the age of 13 in connection with meeting the girl on two occasions dating back to 2014.
