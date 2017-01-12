Charges filed in Johnson Creek girl's...

Charges filed in Johnson Creek girl's assault

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

A 21-year-old Whitewater-area man was charged Thursday with the alleged sexual assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the spring of 2016. Mateo Garcia was charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with sexual assault of a child under age 16 and child enticement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec '16 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
TDS Outage again.... Oct '16 limk 1
Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum Aug '16 Guest 1
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC