Charges filed in Johnson Creek girl's assault
A 21-year-old Whitewater-area man was charged Thursday with the alleged sexual assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the spring of 2016. Mateo Garcia was charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with sexual assault of a child under age 16 and child enticement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
