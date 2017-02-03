Band-O-Rama at 60 a " bigger and better
Parents, grandparents and families packed the Indian Trail High School and Academy gymnasium Saturday to watch and listen as more than 1,600 music students performed in the 60th annual Kenosha Unified School District Band-O-Rama. Other spectators took to the Indian Trail auditorium to view the performance via live-feed, while those who couldn't make it to Indian Trail could stream the event live on Channel 20. For guest conductor Calvin Hofer, it was the first time leading so many musicians, ranging from beginners to advance, grades 5-12.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDS Outage again....
|Jan 18
|lurker
|3
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov '16
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
|Vote For Donald Trump (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Field of Dreams (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC