Whitewater narrowly approves reimbursement for sewer backup
The Whitewater Common Council on Tuesday briefly debated, but ultimately decided, in a 4-3 vote, to retroactively reimburse the tenants and property owners of 351 S. Summit St. for flood damage through the city's relatively-recently approved no-fault sewer backup policy. At its Jan. 19, 2016, meeting, the council had denied a claim for damages/property lost due to a sewer backup into a rental property on Nov. 29, 2015, filed by 351 S. Summit St. residents.
