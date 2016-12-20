Whitewater lawyer faces more discipline

Whitewater lawyer faces more discipline

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A Whitewater lawyer with a history of suspensions and reprimands is accused of failing to adequately communicate fees with a client. Attorney John Dade of Dade & Penwell Law Office, LLC, is facing reprimand-level discipline from a case he worked in 2009 and 2010, according to the disciplinary complaint filed Dec. 15 by the Office of Lawyer Regulation with the state Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov '16 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
TDS Outage again.... Oct '16 limk 1
Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum Aug '16 Guest 1
Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16) Jul '16 scotchegg 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 277,607,717

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC