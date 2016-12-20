Whitewater lawyer faces more discipline

A Whitewater lawyer with a history of suspensions and reprimands is accused of failing to adequately communicate fees with a client. Attorney John Dade of Dade & Penwell Law Office, LLC, is facing reprimand-level discipline from a case he worked in 2009 and 2010, according to the disciplinary complaint filed Dec. 15 by the Office of Lawyer Regulation with the state Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.