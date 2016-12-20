Whitewater lawyer faces more discipline
A Whitewater lawyer with a history of suspensions and reprimands is accused of failing to adequately communicate fees with a client. Attorney John Dade of Dade & Penwell Law Office, LLC, is facing reprimand-level discipline from a case he worked in 2009 and 2010, according to the disciplinary complaint filed Dec. 15 by the Office of Lawyer Regulation with the state Supreme Court.
