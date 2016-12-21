Whitewater armed robbers at large

Tuesday Dec 6

Two armed robbers are still at large after robbing a grocery store Tuesday afternoon, according to a police news release. At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at La Preferida grocery store, 132 W. Main St. The two robbers displayed firearms and stole an unknown amount of money before fleeing eastbound on East North Street, according to the release.

