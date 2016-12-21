Whitewater armed robbers at large
Two armed robbers are still at large after robbing a grocery store Tuesday afternoon, according to a police news release. At 3:19 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at La Preferida grocery store, 132 W. Main St. The two robbers displayed firearms and stole an unknown amount of money before fleeing eastbound on East North Street, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Whitewater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09)
|Dec 9
|Notimpressed
|4
|st Andrew
|Nov 22
|Jeelander
|2
|USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Jeelander
|2
|TDS Outage again....
|Oct '16
|limk
|1
|Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum
|Aug '16
|Guest
|1
|Goodwill Store Fraud
|Jul '16
|scotchegg
|2
|Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|June
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whitewater Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC