Santa Claus arrives early in Whitewater school district
Christmas in the Whitewater Unified School District arrived early, thanks to the generous donations of district residents and businesses. It was announced during the school board's Monday meeting that DLK Enterprises has contributed $50,000 to the district, which was accepted "with great appreciation."
