Preferred Compounding acquires Trostel
Preferred Compounding Corp. has purchased Trostel Ltd. to expand its growing mixing operation and add product molding to its capabilities. Trostel is comprised of two divisions: a custom rubber compounding business and a specialty rubber goods molding operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
