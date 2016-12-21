Over 800 graduate at UW-W

Over 800 graduate at UW-W

Monday Dec 19

More than 800 students turned the tassels on their mortarboard caps Saturday during the winter commencement ceremony at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Despite the snowfall and bitter temperatures, family and friends packed the Kachel Fieldhouse to see their graduates receive diplomas.

