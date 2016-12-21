Man pleads not guilty to stealing car...

Man pleads not guilty to stealing car, roaming naked and attempting sexual assault while on acid

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

A man pleaded not guilty to charges he stole a car, ran naked near the UW-Whitewater campus and attempted to sexually assault a woman who gave him clothes, all while high on acid. Chidiebele P. Ozodi, 20, of South Milwaukee, pleaded not guilty to felonies attempted second-degree sexual assault and operating a vehicle without owner consent and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whitewater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dancing Horses Theatre Holiday Extravaganza in ... (Nov '09) Dec 9 Notimpressed 4
st Andrew Nov 22 Jeelander 2
USA Being Bankrupted by Immigration Legal & Il... (Mar '16) Oct '16 Jeelander 2
TDS Outage again.... Oct '16 limk 1
Jonesboro Arkansas Topix forum Aug '16 Guest 1
Goodwill Store Fraud Jul '16 scotchegg 2
News Police officers go on stage with Boys and Girls... (Jun '16) Jun '16 June 1
See all Whitewater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whitewater Forum Now

Whitewater Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whitewater Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Whitewater, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,675

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC