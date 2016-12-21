Man pleads not guilty to stealing car, roaming naked and attempting sexual assault while on acid
A man pleaded not guilty to charges he stole a car, ran naked near the UW-Whitewater campus and attempted to sexually assault a woman who gave him clothes, all while high on acid. Chidiebele P. Ozodi, 20, of South Milwaukee, pleaded not guilty to felonies attempted second-degree sexual assault and operating a vehicle without owner consent and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to the criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.
