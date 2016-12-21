Clinton Women's Club to Host Communit...

Clinton Women's Club to Host Community Christmas Program

Tuesday Dec 13

The Clinton Women's Club is giving the Clinton area community a Christmas present! An "Evening of Music with the Gracyalny's-Adam, Teresa and Linda" will be held at the First Baptist Church beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. These accomplished musicians and singers will be performing mostly Christmas selections with some musical theatre songs mixed in. They are sure to entertain everyone in attendance.

