Whitewater man pleads not guilty to murdering his brother-in-law

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Alan M. Johnson, 31, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Myszkewicz, who is married to Johnson's sister, at Myszkewicz's home on the 900 block of West Peck Street in Whitewater on Oct. 25. After Johnson denied knowing how Myszkewicz died, police said they received a call from Johnson's father, Eric Johnson, a retired police officer, who said "come over right away," according to the complaint. When police entered the home, Johnson stood up and said, "Arrest me.

