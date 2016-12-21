Jefferson students to Educators Risin...

Jefferson students to Educators Rising conference

Tuesday Nov 22 Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recently hosted the Wisconsin Educators Rising conference, with participants from throughout the state, including 14 from Jefferson High School. Accompanying them was Jefferson High School psychology and creative writing teacher Cheryl Kilker.The stated goal of Educators Rising is to "cultivate highly skilled educators by guiding young people on a path to becoming accomplished teachers, beginning in high school and extending through college and into the profession."

