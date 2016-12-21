Amerigas employee accused of fraudule...

Amerigas employee accused of fraudulently writing checks for over $28,000 to herself

Wednesday Nov 23

An Amerigas employee is charged with crediting customer accounts and modifying refund checks so they were in her name, racking up $28,337.53 from 42 transactions at the Whitewater business. Jessica A. Klingaman, 36, of 1016 N. Sumac Drive, Janesville, is charged in Walworth County Court with 42 counts of identity theft and one count of theft of over $10,000 by false representation, according to the criminal complaint.

