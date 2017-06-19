Whiteville man shot in the face at ap...

Whiteville man shot in the face at apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

According to officials, police received a call at 10:40 p.m. about possible shots fired at Kent Place Apartments in the 100 block of Old Tram Road. Police arrived at the apartment complex and began checking the area, but then received a call from Columbus Regional stating that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Jun 12 freshing up 123
Anybody remember Colcor ?? (Jul '08) Jun 9 rjones84 21
Rollin 3o crip (Aug '07) Jun 8 Rich Rollin 242
Attorney Gary Grady (Jul '10) Jun 6 playthegamebetter 15
Lets change the name of Whiteville back to Vine... Jun 5 Railroaded 1
Step by Step-How to file an ethics complaint ag... May 31 Railroaded 1
Delbert Mann Apr '17 bustuout 1
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,901,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC