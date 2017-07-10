Ricky Robinson.
A Tabor Correctional Institution inmate who left his work assignment in Columbus County on Tuesday is back in custody after being captured early Thursday morning. Members of the prison staff, along with the Columbus County Sheriff's Department, captured Ricky Robinson in Whiteville around 1 a.m. Robinson, a minimum custody inmate, was discovered missing from his work assignment Tuesday.
