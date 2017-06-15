Pet adoption fair happening this Saturday in Columbus County
Due to the recent increase in the number of cats coming in to the Columbus County Animal Shelter, the need is even greater for forever homes. The shelter is having a pet adoption fair this Saturday at the Tractor Supply in Whiteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter is way beyond capacity, and cats will have to be put down on Monday if they cannot find homes for some of these kittens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|Jun 12
|freshing up
|123
|Anybody remember Colcor ?? (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|rjones84
|21
|Rollin 3o crip (Aug '07)
|Jun 8
|Rich Rollin
|242
|Attorney Gary Grady (Jul '10)
|Jun 6
|playthegamebetter
|15
|Lets change the name of Whiteville back to Vine...
|Jun 5
|Railroaded
|1
|Step by Step-How to file an ethics complaint ag...
|May 31
|Railroaded
|1
|Delbert Mann
|Apr '17
|bustuout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC