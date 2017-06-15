Pet adoption fair happening this Saturday in Columbus County

Due to the recent increase in the number of cats coming in to the Columbus County Animal Shelter, the need is even greater for forever homes. The shelter is having a pet adoption fair this Saturday at the Tractor Supply in Whiteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shelter is way beyond capacity, and cats will have to be put down on Monday if they cannot find homes for some of these kittens.

