Padres nab Gore's elite left arm with...

Padres nab Gore's elite left arm with 3rd pick

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: San Diego Padres

With their highest selection in eight years, the Padres hope they've found their next ace. San Diego took high school left-hander MacKenzie Gore with the third overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Jun 12 freshing up 123
Anybody remember Colcor ?? (Jul '08) Jun 9 rjones84 21
Rollin 3o crip (Aug '07) Jun 8 Rich Rollin 242
Attorney Gary Grady (Jul '10) Jun 6 playthegamebetter 15
Lets change the name of Whiteville back to Vine... Jun 5 Railroaded 1
Step by Step-How to file an ethics complaint ag... May 31 Railroaded 1
Delbert Mann Apr '17 bustuout 1
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,787,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC