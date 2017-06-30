Lumber River Park supporters worry ov...

Lumber River Park supporters worry over possible headquarters move - 8:51 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Robesonian

A legislative directive to relocate the headquarters of the Lumber River State Park from Princess Ann Landing near Orrum to Fair Bluff in Columbus County reappeared this week in a budget bill that is nearing approval by the General Assembly. The news has upset Lumber River Park supporters, but Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican who represents Robeson and Columbus counties, offered some comforting words Wednesday, saying any move is "extremely, extremely unlikely."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15) Jun 29 Former Deputy 125
White women and BBC (Dec '11) Jun 25 White wimp 92
Wreck Jun 25 Terry 1
Anybody remember Colcor ?? (Jul '08) Jun 9 rjones84 21
Rollin 3o crip (Aug '07) Jun 8 Rich Rollin 242
Attorney Gary Grady (Jul '10) Jun 6 playthegamebetter 15
Lets change the name of Whiteville back to Vine... Jun 5 Railroaded 1
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,495 • Total comments across all topics: 282,210,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC