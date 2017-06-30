Lumber River Park supporters worry over possible headquarters move - 8:51 am updated:
A legislative directive to relocate the headquarters of the Lumber River State Park from Princess Ann Landing near Orrum to Fair Bluff in Columbus County reappeared this week in a budget bill that is nearing approval by the General Assembly. The news has upset Lumber River Park supporters, but Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican who represents Robeson and Columbus counties, offered some comforting words Wednesday, saying any move is "extremely, extremely unlikely."
