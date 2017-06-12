Lower Cape Fear Hospice honored for highest level of quality care
Lower Cape Fear Hospice, including the facility that serves Bladen County, was recently named a 2017 Hospice Honors recipient by Deyta Analytics, a division of HEALTHCAREfirst. Hospice Honors is awarded annually by Deyta Analytics to hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality care.
