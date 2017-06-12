Lower Cape Fear Hospice honored for h...

Lower Cape Fear Hospice honored for highest level of quality care

Lower Cape Fear Hospice, including the facility that serves Bladen County, was recently named a 2017 Hospice Honors recipient by Deyta Analytics, a division of HEALTHCAREfirst. Hospice Honors is awarded annually by Deyta Analytics to hospices that continuously provide the highest level of quality care.

