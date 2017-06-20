Likely target for A's: prep pitcher or outfielder

Whiteville pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws against Murphy during Game 1 of the NCHSAA 1A state baseball championship in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, June 2, 2017. [Matt Born/The Star-News via AP) Whiteville pitcher MacKenzie Gore throws against Murphy during Game 1 of the NCHSAA 1A state baseball championship in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, June 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.