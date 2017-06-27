Columbus Co. inmate escapes while on ...

Columbus Co. inmate escapes while on work assignment

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

According to officials, Ricky Robinson, 59, was discovered missing from his work assignment at Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville. Robinson was working as a janitor at the prison when he walked away from the assignment.

