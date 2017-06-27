Columbus Co. inmate escapes while on work assignment
According to officials, Ricky Robinson, 59, was discovered missing from his work assignment at Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville. Robinson was working as a janitor at the prison when he walked away from the assignment.
