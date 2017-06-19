Adoption fair for rescued cats coming up on Saturday
Columbus County Animal Control is hosting an adoption fair on Saturday after an influx of cats has left the shelter over capacity. Stop by the Tractor Supply Store in Whiteville from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
