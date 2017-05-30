'Spring to Adopt' planned in Whiteville
Gurganus Feed and Grain Company will host a "Spring to Adopt" fair on Saturday for the Columbus County Animal Shelter. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at 7 Lewis Smith Shopping Center in Whiteville, NC.
