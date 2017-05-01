Reward offered for firearm theft in Whiteville
A reward is now being offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of Ken's Gun Exchange in Whiteville. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $10,000.
