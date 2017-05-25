New Hanover takes game one of regiona...

New Hanover takes game one of regional series

Thursday May 25

The New Hanover Wildcats picked up where they left off on Thursday night as they defeated Holly Springs 2-0. It was a good night for Whiteville baseball and soccer as well as West Brunswick softball who all got victories tonight.

