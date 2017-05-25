MIchaaveeis Donnvick Brown
A Clarkton man wanted in connection to a shooting in Bladen County last year was arrested in Columbus County Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals service arrested Michaaveeis Donnvick Brown, 25, in the 2400 block of Golf Course Road in Whiteville.
