MIchaaveeis Donnvick Brown

MIchaaveeis Donnvick Brown

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A Clarkton man wanted in connection to a shooting in Bladen County last year was arrested in Columbus County Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals service arrested Michaaveeis Donnvick Brown, 25, in the 2400 block of Golf Course Road in Whiteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delbert Mann Apr 27 bustuout 1
White women and BBC (Dec '11) Apr '17 Philong 91
what about chadbourn ,quality of life ,nice pe... (Sep '07) Apr '17 Driveby 12
News 'Rev. Jeremy Cribb' ministry site posted, then ... (Mar '10) Apr '17 anonymous 469
Poll Clarktons baseball team will be Apr '17 hannahbeth2001 1
top ho (Mar '12) Apr '17 Stinker 6
News Break-in suspects sought Mar '17 concerned citizen 1
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC