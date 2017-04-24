Whiteville PD, DEA to host drug drop-...

Whiteville PD, DEA to host drug drop-off this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

The collection is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the CBS at 900 N. J.K. Powell Blvd. in Whiteville. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Whiteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delbert Mann 35 min bustuout 1
White women and BBC (Dec '11) Apr 23 Philong 91
what about chadbourn ,quality of life ,nice pe... (Sep '07) Apr 23 Driveby 12
News 'Rev. Jeremy Cribb' ministry site posted, then ... (Mar '10) Apr 21 anonymous 469
Poll Clarktons baseball team will be Apr 11 hannahbeth2001 1
top ho (Mar '12) Apr 2 Stinker 6
News Break-in suspects sought Mar 29 concerned citizen 1
See all Whiteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Whiteville Forum Now

Whiteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Whiteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Whiteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,843 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC