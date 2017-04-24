Whiteville PD, DEA to host drug drop-off this weekend
The collection is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the CBS at 900 N. J.K. Powell Blvd. in Whiteville. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
