Teens arrested, accused of burning two Columbus County homes

Monday Apr 17 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office says three people were arrested, one of them a junior volunteer firefighter, following an investigation into several suspicious fires this month. They say Joshua Michael Sutton, 16, and volunteer junior firefighter Zachary Paul McPherson, 17, are facing arson charges for setting two of the fires.

