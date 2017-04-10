Smith joins SeHealtha s Bladen clinics

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Bladen Journal

Family Nurse Practitioner Kendall Smith has joined Southeastern Health Center Clarkton and Southeastern Medical Clinic White Lake, both affiliates of Southeastern Health , and is now accepting new patients. Smith earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from UNC-Wilmington in 2007 and a master of science degree in nursing from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2014.

