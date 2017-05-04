Fourth suspect charged with burning two Columbus Co. homes
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the burning of two unoccupied homes in the Clarendon community earlier this month. Roby Alan McPherson, 24, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with two counts of burning of an unoccupied building and one count of breaking and entering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delbert Mann
|Apr 27
|bustuout
|1
|White women and BBC (Dec '11)
|Apr 23
|Philong
|91
|what about chadbourn ,quality of life ,nice pe... (Sep '07)
|Apr 23
|Driveby
|12
|'Rev. Jeremy Cribb' ministry site posted, then ... (Mar '10)
|Apr 21
|anonymous
|469
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr 11
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|top ho (Mar '12)
|Apr '17
|Stinker
|6
|Break-in suspects sought
|Mar '17
|concerned citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC