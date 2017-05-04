Fourth suspect charged with burning t...

Fourth suspect charged with burning two Columbus Co. homes

Thursday Apr 27

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the burning of two unoccupied homes in the Clarendon community earlier this month. Roby Alan McPherson, 24, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with two counts of burning of an unoccupied building and one count of breaking and entering.

