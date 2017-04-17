Columbus County Animal Control seizes animals
Several animals were taken by Columbus County Animal Control on Wednesday in a pair of incidents that resulted in cruelty to animals and other charges. Eight dogs were seized and 27 criminal summonses for cruelty to animals and 16 warrants issued for failure to vaccinate for rabies were issued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarktons baseball team will be
|Apr 11
|hannahbeth2001
|1
|top ho (Mar '12)
|Apr 2
|Stinker
|6
|Break-in suspects sought
|Mar 29
|concerned citizen
|1
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|Mar 28
|Gross
|121
|Whiteville voted top ten most dangerous small t... (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|Wville
|7
|Columbus Co. authorities looking for stabbing s...
|Mar '17
|Murdercapitolofth...
|2
|Need it bad (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|tiffany
|17
Find what you want!
Search Whiteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC