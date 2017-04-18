Columbus Co. man pleads guilty to arm...

Columbus Co. man pleads guilty to armed robbery, gun theft

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

A Columbus County man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint and stealing a gun from a pawn shop in separate incidents. According to the District Attorney's Office, Bobby Jaquan Toon, 24, entered a guilty plea in Columbus County Superior Court Wednesday to one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a firearm.

