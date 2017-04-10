Body found in burned barn identified as missing Wilmington woman
Police have identified one body found in a burned structure in Columbus County Monday as missing Wilmington woman, Tiffany Cartwright. Cartwright, 35, and her mother, Eva Jo Jones, 60, were reported missing Monday by a church friend .
