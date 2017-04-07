Bodies found in burned barn identifie...

Bodies found in burned barn identified as missing women.

Friday Apr 7 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department confirms the bodies found in a burning shed in Columbus County are Tiffany Cartwright and Eva Jo Jones, the daughter and mother reported missing Monday . At the time, neither women had been heard from since midday Friday and had missed church and work obligations.

