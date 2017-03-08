Whiteville to hold Hazard Mitigation Grant Program meetings

The City of Whiteville and the NC Division of Emergency Management will hold meetings for property owners who are interested in applying for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Funds. The meetings will be held at Whiteville City Hall on Thursday, March 9, from 3-7 p.m. and Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. According to officials, HMGP funds can be used for eligible activities that reduce or prevent damage from natural disasters.

