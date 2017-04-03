Whiteville man arrested on felony drug charges
Torrence Lesean McMillian, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining vehicle/dwelling for use, sale or storage of controlled substance.
