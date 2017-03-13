Week in review

A New Jersey murder suspect reportedly shot himself while agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and Columbus County local law enforcement officers were trying to take him into custody in Whiteville at about noon on Friday. Special Response Team agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement officers were at an apartment complex trying to apprehend Tim McAllister, 54, when they heard a gunshot, entered the apartment and found McAllister with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.