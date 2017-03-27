Week in review

Robeson County has received a $1 million state grant to help pay for an expansion of the water treatment plant in St. Pauls that serves the Prestage Foods Inc. turkey processing facility. The grant was awarded "to provide improvements to the Robeson County water facility to benefit Prestage Foods," according to the letter from Susan Fleetwood, executive director of Economic Development for the Commerce Department.

