Week in review

Robeson County has received a $1 million state grant to help pay for an expansion of the water treatment plant in St. Pauls that serves the Prestage Foods Inc. turkey processing facility. The grant was awarded "to provide improvements to the Robeson County water facility to benefit Prestage Foods," according to the letter from Susan Fleetwood, executive director of Economic Development for the Commerce Department.
Whiteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Break-in suspects sought
|12 hr
|concerned citizen
|1
|Lewis Hatcher is not a Sheriff (Feb '15)
|Tue
|Gross
|121
|Whiteville voted top ten most dangerous small t... (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|Wville
|7
|Columbus Co. authorities looking for stabbing s...
|Mar 15
|Murdercapitolofth...
|2
|Need it bad (Aug '16)
|Mar 13
|tiffany
|17
|Columbus County Corruption (Aug '11)
|Mar 11
|Murdercapitolofth...
|27
|White women and BBC (Dec '11)
|Mar 9
|Bbcaddict
|90
