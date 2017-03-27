Week in review -

Week in review -

Monday Mar 20 Read more: Bladen Journal

The chief operating officer of Lumbee Tribal Enterprises, a tribe-owned company, told members of the Lumbee Tribal Council on Thursday that it has entered into its first major long term multi-million dollar contract. Ron Oxendine, chief operating officer, said the company signed a five-year, $19.32 million contract with the U.S. Marine Corps.

