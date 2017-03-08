Steven Shyquan "Quan" Smith
The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 19-year-old accused of breaking into a home Wednesday. Smith's last known address is 2541 Jenkins Road in Whiteville.
